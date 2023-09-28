South Sydney has announced the retention of Michael Chee Kam and Dean Hawkins on one-year deals, securing the pair for the 2024 season.

Chee Kam joined the Bunnies ahead of the 2022 season, making six appearances from the bench last season, however, the back-rower got extended chances this year, playing 16 games, and starting 13 of them.

A journeyman of sorts, the back-rower came through Canberra's Holden Cup system before eventually making his NRL debut at Manly, and enjoying six seasons at the Wests Tigers before arriving in Redfern.

Dean Hawkins is a different tale, a halfback who's come through the grades playing alongside Campbell Graham as a junior, however, the presence of Adam Reynolds and then the investment in Lachlan Ilias saw the half stuck in lower grades.

However, that's where 'Footy Dean' has shone, securing the NSW Cup's Dally M equivalent and guiding the club to a reserve grade premiership for the first since the '80s.

Now suddenly applying pressure to Ilias for the NRL role, the halfback is just stoked to remain in Redfern.

"It's really good to get another 12 months here at South Sydney. I'm a Souths Junior so my heart always wanted to stay here," Hawkins said in a club statement.

"I'm grateful to be able to stay at Souths and my goal is to help the team out where I can, play some more first grade and also lead the NSW Cup team out again this weekend and get the job done as we play for another trophy."

Chee Kam echoed his sentiments.

"I'm really grateful to 'JD' (Jason Demetriou), 'Ello' (Mark Ellison) and everyone at the Rabbitohs for the faith they have in me," Chee Kam said.

"It feels like I've been here for a long time but it's only been two years. It really feels like home. There are good people everywhere at the Club throughout the footy staff, the admin staff and Souths Cares.

"I want to play more footy for the Members and I know that next year will be a great year for us. We'll use this year as motivation and I know we're heading in the right direction.

"I can't express how grateful I am to be part of this Club and I can't wait to start back at training and get ready for next year."