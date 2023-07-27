Mavrik Geyer, the son of Penrith legend Mark Geyer has re-signed with the Panthers for a further two seasons that will see him elevated into the top 30 roster.

The contract will see Geyer complete the remainder of this season as part of the club's top 30 squad as well as the next two years *until the end of the 2025 season) after previously being on an NRL development contract.

A local junior, the now 22-year-old forward has progressed through the club's junior ranks, which included their Harold Matthews team, SG Ball team, Jersey Flegg team and NSW Cup side.

Geyer has played 18 games for the Panthers' NSW Cup team this year in the starting second-row position. Throughout the year, he has scored one try, made 513 tackles and ran a total of 1695 metres- averaging 94 running metres per game.

“Re-signing with the club means everything to me. I've been here for the past two years training with the NRL squad and I've learnt so much already – hopefully I can start playing some NRL soon,” Geyer said.

“This club means so much to me. I've lived two minutes from here my whole life. It's where my dad played, it's where my uncle played. This club is a second home to me, it's like family.”

Congratulating Geyer on his new NRL contract, Panther Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron was pleased to see his hard work pay off.

“It's always pleasing to see a local junior commit his future to the club and we're all excited to see Mav remain in Panthers colours for the next two seasons,” Cameron said.

“Not only is Mav a great footballer, but he's also an impressive young man who emulates the values we share at the Panthers.”

