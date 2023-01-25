Famous for his role as a judge on My Kitchen Rules, Manu Feildel has been cooking up a young rugby league star all along.

Feildel's son, Jonti, has joined the South Sydney Rabbitohs' SG Ball team for 2023 after being poached from the Roosters' development system.

A Clovelly Crocodile growing up, Jonti has been playing rugby league the majority of his life, despite his dad picking up spatulas instead of Steedens.

Manu took to social media to express his joy after the foundation club sought out his signature.

"As a dad, you get few proud moments in your life," Manu wrote on his Instagram page.

"My 18 year-old son Jonti finally joined the under-19 Bunnies squad and this one is on top of my proud list. The ball is in his court now and I've got no doubt of his future success."

Outgoing Rabbitohs' winger Josh Mansour wished the teenager good luck amidst the comments.

"Congratulations, Jonti, go and kill it," the former Rabbitoh and Panther wrote.

The youngster is expected to take his place in the club's SG Ball trial games in the coming weeks as the 2023 season draws closer and closer.