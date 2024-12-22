Kade Maloney, the 14-year-old son of former NRL player James Maloney has been found after being reported missing by his family on Sunday.

Reported as missing by his family on Sunday, Maloney's wife, Jess Maloney, shared an update on their missing son, revealing that he has been found and is alive and well.

"Update: Kade has been found!!!," Maloney's wife Jess shared on social media.

"He is now safe with our friends. Thank you to everyone who has helped find him, offered support and shared this post to get it out to so many people.

"Thank you also to NSW Police, particularly to Brisbane Water and Penrith. We are so grateful"

The positive update comes after NSW Police issued an appeal to locate the teenager on Sunday evening following concerns from his family as he was unable to be located since the previous evening.

His father, James Maloney, is a two-time premiership winner with his playing career, including stints overseas and in the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors.