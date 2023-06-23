Ben Hunt's release request might have been knocked back by the St George Illawarra Dragons, but it hasn't stopped Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters sensationally declaring his club would be interested if the star became available.

The 33-year-old has been with the Dragons since 2018, but with the club captain frustrated by the club's current status in multiple areas, asked for a release from within Queensland State of Origin camp last week.

The Dragons have confirmed they denied the request and will work with Hunt now he is back at the club. Hunt is expected to play - holding the captaincy position - on Friday evening against the New Zealand Warriors.

Hunt began his career at the Broncos, playing 187 games for the club including the 2015 grand final, and Walters, speaking on Triple M was open to the idea of a return if the Dragons agreed to a release.

“If he is officially on the open market it would be something we'd certainly look at,” Walters told Triple M.

“I know some clubs have pulled the trigger early. The Dragons, to my knowledge, are not interested in releasing Ben.

“He has obviously been a really good player here in the past and I'm sure most clubs would love to have Ben's calibre of player and personality on their books.

“At this stage, we'll sit back and see what happens with the process at the Dragons and be respectful of that contract without committing too much.

“I'm sure all the Queensland clubs, maybe with the exception of the Cowboys, would be interested in Ben's services. You could throw Redcliffe in there as well.”

Hunt himself admitted to News Corp that a return to Queensland is ultimately where he wants to end up, and it's believed both the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins will show interest.

The star halfback and his management have been warned over NRL contract rules, and most clubs to date have expressed careful interest in Hunt with respect for the rules.

The Titans couldn't be drawn for comment on a day of upheaval at the club yesterday, with Justin Holbrook sensationally turfed for Des Hasler's arrival from the start of next year.

The Broncos' move for Hunt is an intriguing one given Adam Reynolds is still at the club. Contracted until the end of next year, the veteran half who has led the club superbly this year is in conversations to extend his deal until the end of 2025, making it unclear how Hunt's arrival at the club would work.