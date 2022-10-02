Jaeman Salmon is the only NRL player to feature in tonight's Grand Final without a contract for 2023.

Facing off against his former club in his maiden decider, Salmon is yet to ink a deal anywhere for next season, meaning the utility won't be paid after the October 31st, unless he can secure a deal within the next four weeks.

A five-eighth-turned-back-rower, Salmon created chaos after kicking Tom Starling between the legs in a tackle a number of weeks ago, resulting in a Sticky press-conference blow-up, infamously calling Salmon a 'weak-gutted dog person' in the aftermath.

While the likes of Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o are free to talk to rival clubs on November 1, 33 of 34 players have a deal either starting or continuing on the same date - except for Salmon.

Canterbury have emerged as potential suitors for the utility forward, and could prove valuable to a side slowly gaining experienced players, and recreating the 'Dogs of War' mentality.

Unlikely to feature for any nation at the World Cup, the Grand Final will be Salmon's final opportunity to showcase himself before November 1s rolls around, and there's no bigger stage to do so in rugby league.

Featuring in 24 out of Penrith's 26 matches this season, Salmon has grown into a first-grade mainstay, however the growing talent in their junior base looks set to deny the former Eel an extension, instead putting their eggs into the basket of youngsters like Preston Riki.

While Salmon's focus is certainly on the Grand Final, securing a deal sooner rather than later is essential for the back-rower as he looks to bow out of the foot of the mountains with a premiership ring.