Sydney Roosters youngster Billy Smith has suffered a suspected ACL tear at training on Tuesday, less than a fortnight after releasing Latrell Mitchell to arch-rivals, the Rabbitohs.

It’s a cruel blow for the 20 year-old outside back, after a 2019 season that saw him make his NRL debut, scoring two tries in two games.

Smith had been talked up all pre-season by Roosters officials during the Latrell saga, with his spot at left centre nearly guaranteed.

However, the injury will likely see Brett Morris shift to left centre, and English international Ryan Hall coming onto the right wing.

While not a noted centre, Morris did score a hat-trick in the position there in last year’s World Club Challenge due to Latrell Mitchell opting to represent the Indigenous All Stars instead of the English clash.

Pre-season rumour mills have been in overdrive this off-season about Shark’s junior Bronson Xerri potentially joining best mate Kyle Flanagan at the Chooks for the 2020 season.

But with Cronulla looking to re-sign the teenager on a mammoth five-year contract, there’s another Shark that the Roosters may target.

And let’s just say, he’s close to Roosters’ back Brett Morris.

It appears following the signing of Jesse Ramien back from Newcastle, the Sharks centre-pairing of Xerri and Ramien will banish Josh Morris to the wing.

While he does turn 34 years old in 2020, Morris was back to his best last season at Cronulla, even earning an Origin recall in Game I.

The potential of winning a premiership with his brother in Bondi would be a fantastic swan song for Josh as well as brother Brett, who was close to the Clive Churchill medal after his performance in last year’s Grand Final.

Cronulla would no doubt be willing to release Morris, freeing up a decent chunk of money to alleviate salary cap pressure, and open a spot for Ronaldo Mulitalo or Sione Katoa in the backline.

Alex Johnston and Adam Doueihi are also potential recruitment targets, with the Newcastle Knights also sniffing around the Rabbitohs’ duo.

Scans are expected to confirm Smith’s ACL injury in the next 24 hours, with the outside back having torn his ACL previously in 2018.