Sydney Roosters hooker Brandon Smith is reportedly on the verge of activating a player option in his contract that will see him remain at Bondi until the end of 2025.

The New Zealand international, who now has 135 NRL games under his belt to go with 13 Tests for New Zealand, signed with the Roosters on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 season believed to be worth around $800,000 per season.

It came after he was heavily linked with the Dolphins, with Smith electing to join the Roosters with a desire to play as a starting hooker - something he was unable to get a grasp on in Melbourne with Queensland State of Origin star Harry Grant also in the squad.

Smith had a mixed first season for the Roosters, but has since impressed in the number nine, and it now appears he will extend his time as part of Trent Robinson's squad until at least the end of next year.

News Corp are reporting that if Smith is to activate the option in his deal it will have to be done by May 31, allowing the Roosters time to find a replacement and balance their salary cap and playing roster if Smith was to elect to leave at the end of his second season with the club.

The 27-year-old though is expected to extend his tenure at the Roosters in the coming weeks, with Smith reportedly wanting to get the option finalised.

Many players, when activating an option, also sign contract extensions, however, it is unclear at this stage whether that is a likely outcome for the New Zealander, who played the first 107 games of his career dating back to 2017 with the Melbourne Storm.

If he activates only the option, Smith will be once again free to talk to rival clubs from November 1. It's unclear if he has entertained any other offers since last November.