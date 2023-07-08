Queensland coach Billy Slater has hinted he won't return as Queensland head coach next year as the Maroons prepare to whitewash the NSW Blues.

Ahead of Game 3, Slater revealed he has yet to decide on his future despite QRL CEO Ben Ikin wanting him to stay on as head coach and has stated there is no timeframe on his decision.

Slater has led Queensland to consecutive State of Origin series victories after joining on as coach in 2022.

"We'll worry about this year first then all that will take care of itself," said Slater.

"I'm just going to focus on what I've got at hand and the job that I have got at hand and that's preparing for the next six days for an Origin game.

"I'm really enjoying this. I really am, this is great but you know, it takes up a fair bit of time.

"I've got a lot on so I'll sit down with Ben Ikin, the right people and my family. It takes up a fair bit of time, even before the Origin series."

The former Storm fullback would then confirm his words didn't imply a clear no for next year's coach.

"I didn't see myself standing here being the Queensland coach a few years ago either so you never know what's around the corner," Slater said.

"Right now I'm happy with what I'm doing and where I am in my life."

Game 1 man-of-the-match and Queensland enforcer Reuben Cotter labelled Slater as one "of the greatest coaches" earlier this week, further illustrating how good he is at the top job.

"He is really big on re-earning our jersey every game … That competitive style of footy, the effort on effort stuff, he is big on those one-percenters and winning the small moments," Cotter said.

Queensland will travel down to New South Wales to take on the Blues on Wednesday, July 12 as they attempt to win the series 3-0.