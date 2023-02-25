As we bring on the dawn of yet another NRL season, we also welcome the dawn of a host of budding rugby league careers, with dozens of potential stars debuting each and every season.

Only a select few play their maiden first-grade match in a Round 1 encounter, the young stars earning massive praise over the pre-season and impressing in the trials, beating out their more seasoned teammates for a spot.

While there are tens of rookies knocking on the door for an NRL spot, six are all but guaranteed to play make their NRL debut next weekend, and there's some immense talent on the horizon.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira

If you haven't learnt this name yet, learn it fast, because this Gold Coast Titan has a big, big future ahead of him.

The lightning-quick Alofiana Khan-Pereira caught eyes in the club's two trial matches, scoring a double against the Cowboys before netting four whilst facing the Dolphins in the second week.

The Titans have strong depth in their backs this year, but lock in Khan-Pereira for the left wing with Jojo Fifita on the right, two absolute speedsters ready to make their mark.

Paul Alamoti

Likened to Sonny Bill Williams in terms of his immense physicality at a young age, Canterbury have been waiting quite a while to unleash Paul Alamoti on opposition sides.

The centre weighs in at 99kgs, a stocky figure at just 178cm tall, and has been a nightmare for both Canberra and Cronulla after starting both trial games.

Beating out Braidon Burns for a spot in the side, Alamoti will be a key player in the race for Dally M Rookie of the Year.

Expect a flourishing combination on the left as Canterbury look to pack maximum strength, speed and skill on the edge, surrounding the rookie with premiership-winners Viliame Kikau, Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton.

Jacob Preston

Alamoti isn't the only debutant confirmed for the Bulldogs' opening round line-up to face the Sea Eagles, with young back-rower Jacob Preston set to be included on the bench.

A hardworking edge forward stuck behind Viliame Kikau and Raymond Faitala-Mariner, club supremo Phil Gould certainly believes in the youngster.

“I think he is a potential leader of this club,” Gould told The Daily Telegraph.

“I think he is in the Josh Jackson mould in work ethic and professionalism.

“He will go a long in this game and I'd love it to be at the Bulldogs for as long as possible.”

While a starting spot looks almost certainly out of reach, Preston will face the Sea Eagles next weekend in the first of many NRL games to come.

Siua Wong

Whilst not confirmed by the Sydney Roosters yet, Fijian international Siua Wong heads into 2023 with massive wraps on him as a debut begins to materialise.

An athletic back-rower, the Roosters are without first-choice edge forwards in Angus Crichton (personal leave) and Sitili Tupouniua (ACL), Wong mightn't start as of yet, but don't be surprised if the 19-year-old sneaks into the No. 11 or 12 jersey while the pair are sidelined.

Facing the Dolphins in Round 1, Nat Butcher is expected to start in the back-row alongside brother Egan, opening up a spot on the bench for Wong to join Jake Turpin, Fletcher Baker and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on the bench.

It'll be hard to keep this kid out of first grade once he makes his mark.

Will Warbrick

An Olympic silver medallist, Will Warbrick joined the Melbourne Storm last season, however like the majority of their backline, spent most of the season in their rehab room.

While the curse has continued at the Storm this season, it's played into Warbrick's hands as the lanky winger looks set to make his NRL debut marking Maika Sivo.

The outside back impressed in the pre-season challenge, scoring in both trials including a long-range special against the New Zealand Warriors.

George Jennings, Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Marion Seve and Dean Ieremia are all sidelined with injuries, opening the door for Warbrick to start on the right edge outside Reimis Smith.

A strong frame, quick feet and just a centimetre shorter than Xavier Coates, Will is a special talent.

Isaiya Katoa

Last but certainly not least, Wayne Bennett has pulled a selection shock by dropping Anthony Milford before the Dolphins' maiden match in the NRL, instead handing 19-year-old wonder kid Isaiya Katoa a debut.

Katoa outshone Milford in the trials, putting Connelly Lemuelu through a yawning gap against the Titans as well as sending Lachlan Hubner under the posts a week earlier.

The young gun, who only turned 19 in the last fortnight, was so highly-touted Tongan head coach and Dolphins' assistant Kristian Woolf selected him in Tonga's 24-man World Cup squad, falling to Milford's Samoa in the quarter finals.

The Penrith junior had to undertake his HSC tests whilst on tour in England with the squad.

While no one is expecting this youngster to dominate, expect the five-eighth to create a number of opportunities in the opening weeks in what will be a promising sign for the NRL's newest club.