The Penrith Panthers have reportedly become the first team locked in to head to Las Vegas in 2025.

Penrith have long viewed 2025 as the ideal year for the club to travel given they will lose access to their regular home ground in Penrith next season while it is offline for rennovations.

The Panthers have earmarked games in Las Vegas, a home Magic Round clash and their usual Bathurst match to offset some of the damage that playing their Sydney games in Parramatta will do.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that the Panthers have received their wish and will head to the States next year, with the NRL to rubber stamp the decision in the coming weeks.

The great Vegas scramble has seen most of the NRL express some sort of interest, including this year's winners the Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

This year's losers, the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters, are believed to be among the few clubs not interested in heading to the States to kick off the 2025 NRL season.

It's believed the NRL however will stick to their original line of giving every club who wants to go a chance over the five-year duration of the deal to open seasons in Vegas.

The publication report that it means while the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs won't be considered, the other clubs in the mix are the Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, the Dolphins, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys.

It's understood the Storm are favoured to be one of the nominated away teams in Las Vegas, setting up a potential rivalry clash against the Panthers, with the two teams putting on some of the competition's best games in recent seasons.

It's also been revealed the NRL are weighing up the idea of sending an NRLW match to the States, while there has been previous speculation that either the World Club Challenge or an English Super League game could be played alongside the feast of NRL action to be served up in the entertainment capital of the world.

The NRL are understood to be wanting to finalise a decision on 2025 teams in the coming weeks.