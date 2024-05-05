After losing Jamal Fogarty, Ryley Jacks, Toby Sexton and Will Smith to rival teams in the past few seasons, the Titans could be set to lose another playmaker.

Although they earned their first victory of the season against the New Zealand Warriors last week, the club has struggled to find who their long-term halves solution will be for the future.

As Kieran Foran gets older, Jayden Campbell, Thomas Weaver, and Tanah Boyd are all aiming to lock down a spot in the halves, but another youngster is slowly coming through the system and is regarded as one of the best young rugby league prospects.

A product from Palm Beach Currumbin, 20-year-old Zane Harrison has emerged as another contender to slot into the club's halves for the future.

However, Harrison is slowly becoming one of the most sought-after players, with The Courier Mail reporting that at least six NRL teams are showing an interest in him and poaching him away from the Gold Coast.

Congratulations to Titans halfback and captain Zane Harrison on being named Player of the Match in the 2022 SLE Andrew Johns Cup Grand Final 🏅#SLEAndrewJohnsCup #RegionalRepsGrandFinals pic.twitter.com/WGBLzaEv6X — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) April 3, 2022

Off-contract at the end of the season, Harrison is currently in the Future Titans Academy and is on the NRL roster as a train-and-triallist.

Having risen through the club's ranks, he is also a former Andrew Johns Cup premiership winner, earning Player of the Match honours in the 2022 Grand Final and represented the U17s NSW team earlier this season against the Warrington Wolves development side.

“It's such a good experience training with all the boys at the Titans,” he told the publication.

“It's surreal knowing I'm coming back to school next year but getting to do a NRL pre-season is pretty cool … I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity.

“I've just gone into this trying to prove a point that I'm not too small and I can handle a pre-season.

“It's obviously a good experience training with all the experience at the Titans and it makes you a better player, that's been my goal.”