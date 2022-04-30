The Newcastle Knights are chasing two English youngsters, but won't have it all their own way, with up to six clubs in the hunt for Kai Pearce-Paul, while there is also significant interest which has been reported in Will Pryce.

The duo are the latest in a long line of players currently in the Super League in the sights of NRL clubs, with Joe Chan signing for the Melbourne Storm recently as part of a double swoop for the Victorian club.

It follows recent signings at the Knights ahead of last year, when Dominic Young and Bailey Hodgson joined the Hunter-region club. The Canberra Raiders have also spent plenty of time raiding England for talent in recent seasons.

Pearce-Paul, a 21-year-old second rower currently at the Wigan Warriors, is on a deal at the leading English club which expires at the end of 2023, while Pryce is in a similar boat at the Huddersfield Giants, where he is playing as a fullback.

Pryce is only 19, but has caught the eye of the Knights, with recruitment boss Clint Zammit reportedly meeting with both players in March when he travelled to England, according to The Newcastle Herald.

It's unclear which other clubs are going after Pearce-Paul, however, the interest is so great that he has enlisted the held of Sam Ayoub to work on his next deal while down under.

Ayoub told the publication that there is genuine interest for Pearce-Paul, while it's also unclear if more clubs are going after Pryce, or if the Knights are the only Australian club in the mix for the fullback.