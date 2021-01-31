St George Illawarra playmaker Corey Norman has the backing of his teammates and the club following the 29-year-old’s latest off-field incident.

Norman and former Broncos player James Segeyaro were embroiled in a Cronulla street brawl last week after the latter was allegedly racially abused.

Speaking to NRL.com, Dragons star Tariq Sims said the pair have the support of the Saints and revealed Norman’s attitude at training has been as positive as ever.

“The way he’s training and going about his business has been pretty inspirational, to be honest,” Sims said.

“Obviously he’s dealing with a little bit off-field … and there’s so much pressure on halves in general, but he’s a pro.

“Not only Corey, but James as well [has our support]; there’s absolutely no excuse for what has been accused of being said.

“James as well, even though he’s not part of our club, he’s been involved in the NRL for many, many years and he’s got the support of the Dragons. Corey knows that, I’m sure James knows that. Corey’s definitely got the support of our coaching staff and our team.”

Despite the distractions, the Dragons are building an impressive pre-season ahead of their 2021 campaign, with the signings of Poasa Faamausili, Jack Bird and Daniel Alvaro.

The trio of arrivals will mount pressure on the current Red V incumbents, with coach Anthony Griffin already stating no player is guaranteed a starting place.

Norman will enter the final year of his contract at Kogarah, along with stars Cody Ramsay, Cameron McInnes and Matt Dufty.