Former Fijian Schoolboys head coach Timoce Duve has been announced as the permanent head coach of the nation's Jersey Flegg Cup team, the Kaiviti Silktails.

The Silktails move into a new era in 2025 after the club made the call to become a feeder for the Canterbury Bulldogs. They have previously been linked with the Sydney Roosters.

The Silktails, who began life in the Ron Massey Cup, made the move into the Jersey Flegg competition as part of the Pacific Sports strategy, and while the aim is ultimately for an NRL team in the island nation, that is a long way off.

Performances on the field have lacked to this stage, but the board - led by former star forward Petero Civoniceva - have made plenty of statements previously regarding the long-term nature of the team.

Duve was promoted to interim head coach after former Wes Naiqama - the club's first coach - stepped down from the role in the middle of the 2024 season.

Duve will be supported by plenty of experience in the Silktails set up, with former Fiji Residents Rugby Sevens strength and conditioning coach and captain Rusiate Ratukana returning as the assistant coach, and Joe Saukuru to provide a coaching link between the Silktails and the Bulldogs in his role as technical advisor.

Saukuru is a former coach of the Bulldogs at SG Ball level and is already working with the Bulldogs junior set up ahead of 2024.

Ben Tubakibau also returns to the club to help with recruitment.

Executive director Stephen Driscoll said the appointments were backed by the Bulldogs and part of the club's long-term strategy to develop the nation's rugby league coaching system.

“Master Duve or ‘Jimmy', as he is known to us, was thrown into a really tough position when Wes Naiqama finished up mid-season,” Driscoll said.

“He had just set up the framework for the delivery of our Elite Development Pathway (EDP) program when he took over as caretaker coach but as the season went on he really grew into the head coach's role.”

“Stevie and I have brought some people back to the club who are real Silktails people and understand our values,” Civoniceva said on the appointments.

“It's great to have Rusi, Sai and Ben return.

“That on top of the people we have retained from last year will be much better for the experience second time around, including our head coach Master Duve, who our board will give all the support he needs.”