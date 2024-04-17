The South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing significant pressure as they linger at the bottom of the table after round six, with slim chances of reaching the finals in the 2024 NRL season.

The future appears uncertain for Souths, given their rocky start to the season. Several factors need to be addressed for them to hopefully improve moving forward.

There has been extensive discussion surrounding Jason Demetriou's future as coach, with many questioning whether he should retain his position.

Demetriou's future is under examination, but reports suggest he has convinced Rabbitohs' management that he should remain in the role for the short term after he was reportedly on the cusp of being sacked if the team had lost to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 6, which, indeed happened.

However, there has been a change of heart, and he now has the support of CEO Blake Solly to remain in his role, given the improved performance of the Bunnies last Saturday as they head into the bye.

Despite Demetriou set to remain as the club's head coach for the time being, reports have emerged that the club will still shake-up the coaching staff.

Former South Sydney assistant David Furner is reportedly in talks to make a comeback to Heffrom, aiming to assist head coach Demetriou during a challenging period for the club.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Furner is currently in talks to team up with Demetriou and serve as a helping hand, aiming to bring an experienced perspective to South Sydney's coaching staff and assist them with their defence.

Furner brings a wealth of coaching experience to the table, having assisted Tim Sheens at the Tigers last year and held coaching positions at the Rabbitohs, Knights, Raiders, and Bulldogs in the past.

Reportedly, Furner was the candidate suggested by Rabbitohs powerbrokers for Demetriou to hire after the team missed the finals in 2023.

“Im close with David and I know he'll have a good impact on improving our defence,” Demetriou told The Herald.

Demetriou has taken on the defensive coaching responsibilities this season, and it's evident that a change is needed, given that they have conceded an average of 32.6 points per game, the NRL's poorest defensive record in history.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs fans would be uproaring to hear the talks of Wayne Bennett's return to the team in Green and Red.

One critic, Paul Kent, is convinced that Bennett could make a comeback if he is not offered another coaching position in the NRL. Currently the head coach of The Dolphins, Bennett will hand over the coaching reigns to Kristian Woolf at the end of the season.

“It's inevitable he will be back and it's inevitable he will be head coach at South Sydney,” said Paul Kent on NRL 360.

“I think if there's a job going and Wayne's got no other options and he won't have any other options in Queensland he will go back to Souths,” Kent said.

The prospects and discussions for the legendary coach Bennett to return to Redfern are slim, as he is content with his current position at Redcliffe with the Dolphins until the end of the season.

Bennett is known for his mysterious nature, and his future career moves will likely remain undisclosed. South Sydney fans can hold onto hope for a positive turn of events for the club.