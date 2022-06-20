Wests Tigers utility Tyrone Peachey has reportedly been granted permission to explore his options away from the joint venture.

Peachey was one of the club's prized signatures under coach Michael Maguire for the 2022 season, following the completion of a stint at the Gold Coast Titans, who elected not to renew his contract.

It was tipped that Peachey would come straight into the Tigers' side, with a potential role in the number 13 jersey, or in the centres.

However, he has been overlooked for a spot in the centres apart from when injury has struck, and the breakout form of former Queensland Maroons lock forward Joe Ofahengaue has left him with little game time at lock.

In his eight games for the club during the first half of the season, the 30-year-old came off the bench in all but two appearances, while he has also served as 18th man on three occasions.

His fall out of the Tigers team - where he played more than 40 minutes in each of the opening five rounds before being dropped - has been swift and dramatic, with his vast experience across a 187-game career unable to find personal form, or collectively held that of the team.

Languishing in the NSW Cup, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Peachey has asked to be able to explore his options, and that the club won't stand in his way should he gain a new contract for 2023.

Bouncing out of the Tigers' plans at a rate of knots, it had been reported last year before the Tigers became interested in the utility that he may have been looking at a shift to England as the best option to continue his NRL career.

It's unclear whether Michael Maguire's departure from the club as head coach has had anything to do with the decision from Peachey and his management to make the most away from Concord.