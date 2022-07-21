Weeks after they were named to the positions by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), State of Origin coaches Brad Fittler and Billy Slater have walked away from their roles as Kangaroos selectors.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NSWRL and QRL have advised the NRL that both coaches are reluctant to take on a role in selecting the upcoming World Cup squad.

It was just before this year’s Origin series that NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley wrote to each state body about the move, but with a heated series concluded the coaches have decided not to accept future selection involvement.

Instead, the roles will be taken by Darren Lockyer and Laurie Daley, who previously held the positions before they were offered to Slater and Fittler.

Meanwhile, ARLC Chairman Peter V’Landys will act as chairman of selectors and have a casting vote on any deadlocked decisions.

The frustrating situation has become pronounced after the NRL asked World Cup organisers for an exemption from naming their squad before the proposed June 22 deadline.

The reason that delay was pushed for was to ensure Fittler and Slater finished their State of Origin responsibilities before joining the selection committee.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is still waiting to hear from a number of candidates who are eligible to represent other nations – players like Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii – about whether or not they will be available for Kangaroos selection.

Victor Radley and Brian To’o have already caused a stir to the process by opting to represent England and Samoa respectively.

The situation has been comparatively free from headaches when it comes to Jillaroos selection. It’s being reported that state coaches Kylie Hilder (NSW) and Tahnee Norris (Qld) have been nominated by their respective associations to assist with national team selection.

The Kangaroos start their World Cup campaign against Fiji on October 15, while the Jillaroos will open their tournament against the Cook Islands on November 2.