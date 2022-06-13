The Newcastle Knights are reportedly set to make a play for Jackson Hastings at the end of the 2023 season.

Hastings, who signed a two-year deal to return to the NRL with the club from the English Super League ahead of the 2022 season, has been among thebest players at the struggling joint venture.

Despite only three wins from their 13 games, it hasn't been the fault of Hastings, who has often been a leading light, and led the club to surprise back-to-back victories in Rounds 5 and 6 against the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Tigers - led by director of football Tim Sheens - have made it clear Hastings is a player they want to retain as they work the balance of their spine, however, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that has a new layer of complexity attached to it with the Newcastle Knights entering the fold.

All of Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Daine Laurie, Jock Madden, Jake Simpkin and Jacob Liddle are also at the club in the spine, while Apisai Koroisau will arrive in 2023 from the Penrith Panthers.

The club's desire to keep Hastings will likely see them push for a contract to be signed before November 1 however, with that being the date other clubs can negotiation and send offers to players off-contract at the end of the following year.

It's understood Knights' recruitment boss Clint Zammit has a close relationship with Hastings, and is keen on bringing him to the club, who are struggling in the halves department.

The pairing of Jake Clifford and Adam Clune struggled, and while Anthony Milford has been solid since his signing and return to action in Round 11, there is no guarantee he won't move to the Dolphins for 2023.

It means the club could once again be looking at Clifford and Clune, or throwing either Phoenix Crossland or Simi Sasagi - who recently re-signed on a two-year deal - into the mix on a more permanent basis.