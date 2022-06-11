North Queensland Cowboys' hooker Reece Robson is reportedly in line for a shock call up to the New South Wales State of Origin side for Game 2 of the series against the Queensland Maroons in Perth.

Robson has been in fine form for the Cowboys at club level, who had a staggering six players selected for the Maroons' Game 1 squad of 22, with three making the final 17.

All of Valentine Holmes, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai made the 17, while Tom Dearden was the 18th man, and both Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taualagi were included in the squad of 22.

One of the two outside backs are also set to come into the Queensland side for Game 2 after the injury to Xavier Coates, who is expected to miss up to eight weeks.

While the Cowboys had no players in the New South Wales camp, it's tipped that Reece Robson is close to making the squad for Game 2.

His form at hooker for Todd Payten's side has been outstanding as they climbed the ladder, with Robson at his best again on Friday evening against his old club the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It's believed the Blues view him as a potential option to give Damien Cook a break and play other positions, with The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio telling Tiple M Radio on Saturday afternoon that he was close to playing in Game 1 before missing the squad, with Damien Cook ultimately putting in an 80-minute performance during a game where the Blues were comprehensively dominated in the ruck.

“Whether it is enough to get him into the final 17 I don’t know, but I am getting pretty good mail that Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys, who is in great form, is right in the frame to be included in this Blues squad,” Riccio said on Triple M.

“He went very close to being picked in the squad for Origin I.

“When you talk about bringing a point of difference off the bench or bringing some leg speed, Reece Robson has been absolutely sensational for the Cowboys.

“Keep an eye on Robson as a potential bolter for the Blues Origin squad.”