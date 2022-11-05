Incoming Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has expressed his desire to retain Luke Brooks for 2023 amid speculation linking the halfback to Newcastle.

Brooks has been touted to make the switch to the Knights for the better part of the last year, with the Hunter club continuing to shuffle their half stocks under Adam O'Brien.

The Newcastle coach failed to extinguish rumours of the club's pursuit of the maligned playmaker when speaking to media earlier this week.

“I'm not too sure, I am the footy coach,” O'Brien said in response to questions on Brooks' future.

“I will coach these boys that are out here right now and when the list is finalised I will coach that list.”

Brooks, who is now eligible to sign with a rival club for 2024, remains a key piece in Sheens' plans for next season, with the club looking to hold the 27-year-old to the final year of his contract.

“I want Luke here,” Sheens told The Sun-Herald.

“It's not our intention to release him, and there's been no request from Newcastle. It's been talked and talked and talked about.

“He's due to turn up here on November 14, and I'm looking forward to working with him. Benji [Marshall] and I are looking forward to getting our hands on him.

“Right at the moment, there's been no movement from the Knights and we're moving forward with him as our halfback.

“He still has his legs, he has speed, he's brave, and if you needed to find someone to replace him, you wouldn't find that [an] easy task either."

Brooks' link to the Knights comes as Jackson Hastings' name has also been rumoured to be in the sights of rivals, with the Englishman also set to enter the final year of hos contract at Concord.

News Corp have suggested that the potential arrival of former Raider John Bateman could see Hastings depart the Tigers, a move that would again see the venture club relying on Brooks to lead their halves pairing.

The Knights have a vacancy of their own in their halves, with Jake Clifford venturing to Hull FC this off-season. Star fullback Kalyn Ponga has begun training as a five-eighth, but a confirmed move to the No.6 jumper is yet to be made by O'Brien.