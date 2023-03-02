Parramatta are set to be without star forward Shaun Lane for the opening five rounds after the back-rower completed surgery on his jaw.

Lane copped a knock to the face early in the Eels' pre-season challenge win over Newcastle, fracturing his jaw in the process as early reports suggested the 28-year-old would sit out the first two months of the competition.

The second-rower's form in the finals last year was so strong that there were calls for Lane to be included in the Kangaroos' 24-man squad ahead of the World Cup in England, although Mal Meninga opted for Jeremiah Nanai instead.

Lane has had two plates and a wire inserted into his face after receiving surgery, and is eyeing a return date sooner rather than later.

Fox Sports report that Lane has circled the club's Round 6 match against the Wests Tigers, the annual Easter Monday clash, as his return to the playing field.

A grudge match, especially after Mitchell Moses rejected a homecoming offer worth $1.3 million per season, Lane is part of the furniture on the left-edge for the Eels, however won't get to mark up on Isaiah Papalii in the Kiwi's first clash against Parramatta since departing.

Papalii has shifted to the left-edge under Tim Sheens, meaning Lane would be lining up against English international John Bateman.

Parramatta are expected to shuffle their back-row between Bryce Cartwright and recruits Jack Murchie, Matt Doorey and Jirah Momoisea while Lane is sidelined, and Ryan Matterson is not due back from suspension until Round 4.

While they all bring their own attributes to the table, Lane's offloading ability led to several tries down their left channel in 2022, and his absence will put pressure on Dylan Brown to create down that edge.

Doorey and Cartwright will start tonight's season opener against the Melbourne Storm, while former Panther's forward J'maine Hopgood will start at lock.