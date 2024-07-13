In his first match back in the NRL after sustaining a foot injury during the pre-season, Cronulla Sharks forward Jesse Colquhoun could potentially spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Helped off the field with a left knee injury, the Sharks confirmed post-match that initial assessments suggest that he has suffered an ACL injury, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It is understood that he will undergo scans over the next few days, which will determine the exact injury he has sustained and how long he is set to spend in the casualty ward.

"It's not looking good for Jesse," Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon said after the match on Friday.

"It's probably the hardest part of the night, which we just talked about in there.

"I don't think people realise how good that boy will be. We've got such high hopes for him, and he's had two years of a broken foot in the trials and missed the first half of both years and now he's going to have to go through this.

"It's not looking good, but I know watching him come through the other side of the last two injuries...I have no doubt in my mind he'll do this one."

Debuting for the club in Round 18 of the 2022 season, he has played a total of 12 first-grade matches but his career has so far been mered by lower leg injuries.