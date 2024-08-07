One of the brightest young fullbacks in the NRL, Liam Ison, has already caught the interest of rival teams after recently making his debut in first grade.

Once touted as the successor to Dylan Edwards at the Penrith Panthers, Ison became the fourth player from the famed Panthers 2022 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership team to make his NRL debut after coming into the team for the suspended William Kennedy.

A St Marys Saints junior, the 19-year-old speedster has been a revelation in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets this season and will continue to add to his one NRL match over the next few years.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Zero Tackle that the Cronulla Sharks have opened contract talks with Ison as they hope to extend his tenure at the club.

This comes after he will be free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1, and this publication understands that he has attracted interest from at least two rival clubs.

STORY >> ‘Growing up I wasn't the most gifted kid': Liam Ison's journey to his NRL debut

Signed from the Penrith Panthers, Ison will remain contracted with the Sharks until the end of next season where he is currently on the developmental list.

Earlier this season, Ison spoke to this publication about his decision to move to the Cronulla Sharks after spending his junior representative years with the Penrith Panthers from 2020 to 2023.

"Cronulla have always been a tough side," Ison said.

"Being through all the dramas and stuff that's happened, they've always been here. They've been gritty and it's just a great pathway for kids coming through.

"That's why I kind of decided to make the move. I like what the club is here building, it's pretty special. It was obviously a very tough decision to move away from Penrith but I'm very grateful for that.

"Whenever someone moves clubs you obviously miss your teammates having grown up with them, playing alongside them."