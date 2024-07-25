The best part of twelve months of speculation have finally been put to rest, with Cronulla Sharks' youngster Kayal Iro officially signing a new two-year deal with the club.

The contract will ensure he remains in the Shire until at least the end of 2026, with the youngster now having two seasons to set himself up for the long-term.

Talk of Iro's desire to leave the Shire has been rampant for as much as a year, with the youngster - who can play at either centre, wing or fullback - struggling to find regular game time in first-grade last season.

It appeared the same thing was going to happen this year after he was overlooked during the first three rounds of the new season, but after breaking into the side at centre during Round 4 - moving Siosifa Talakai either to the second-row or bench - he hasnt' taken a look back.

In 14 appearances, he has scored twice and assisted another four tries, but has made an impressive 55 tackle busts and 162 metres per game while tackling at almost 90 per cent - an extremely impressive number for an outside back.

Adding to last year's debut, it means Iro has now played 15 NRL games.

Iro said playing for the Sharks means "everything" to him.

"The Sharks mean everything; they've given me my first shot to live out my childhood dream," Iro said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I like what we're building here, so I'm pretty happy and pretty excited to stay here for the next two years. I'm enjoying it.

"I've been here for a few years now. My first year was the 2021 season and I've loved it ever since - loved the area, the boys, the crew, especially the coaching staff.

"I'd like to thank my mum, dad and especially my partner for the last couple of years, just sticking by me through hard times … But most of all my parents for pushing me through all the tough times like the early mornings as a kid."

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said Iro had taken his opportunity strongly this year.

"We've always rated Kayal extremely highly," Fitzgibbon said of Iro.

"He worked hard while waiting for his opportunity and has taken it with both hands this year.

"Kayal is still just 15 games into his NRL career and will only get better in the seasons ahead."

Iro is likely to be among the players considered for the rookie of the year award at the Dally M awards in September.