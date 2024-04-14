Cronulla Sharks winger Sione Katoa and Manly Sea Eagles forward Josh Aloiai are both facing a week on the sidelines after being charged with Grade 2 offences by the NRL's match review committee.

Aloiai was charged for a final-minute tackle on Shaun Johnson during the Sea Eagles' draw with the Warriors.

Go Media Stadium NZW 22 FT 22 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The 22-all scoreline would never likely have been allowed to happen without Aloiai taking out Johnson after kicking though, making direct contact with his legs.

On bunker review, a penalty was awarded, with Johnson slotting a penalty goal from close range, being able to take it from where the ball had landed after originally aiming for a two-point field goal from behind the 40-metre line to tie the game up.

Aloiai has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for the offence, and while it's only a first offence on his record, he is set for a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or a two-game suspension if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Meanwhile, Sione Katoa was hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge for a shot just prior to halftime which ended Cameron Murray's night during Cronulla's 12-point win.

The Rabbitohs' lock was concussed by the tackle, although Katoa was spared from the sin bin by referee Ashley Klein, who was backed up during the brutal encounter by bunker official Adam Gee.

Katoa, like Aloiai, has no prior offences on his rolling 12-month record and will only face a single week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he loses a challenge at the judiciary.

Three fines were also dished out by the match review committee from the middle game on Saturday which saw the Parramatta Eels defeat the North Queensland Cowboys.

All of Sam McIntyre and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki from the Cowboys, and Bryce Cartwright from the Eels, were cited with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges.

All three have no offences on their record, with Cartwright qualifying for a three-year incident-free discount. It means he will pay $750 for an early guilty plea or $1000 if he fights and loses, while the North Queensland duo will both pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if they fight and lose.

The five charged players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine if they will head to the judiciary or accept early guilty pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening at rugby league HQ in Sydney.