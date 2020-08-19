Sione Katoa is set to reap the rewards as the league’s leading try scorer, with the Sharks set to offer a contract extension for the explosive star, reports The Australian.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 tries in 14 games this season, with the off-contract winger now in line for a long-term contract at Cronulla.

Katoa said that plying his trade in the NSW Cup for Newtown last season was a vital step to building his game.

“Yeah, most of it has to do with that being more mature,” Katoa said.

“And just training wise. Not that I wasn’t having a go, but I’m concentrating more on each week and the plan for each game.”

Katoa is known to be a quiet soul away from the field, with teammate Siosifa Talakai revealing the Shark’s youngster has begun to express himself more in 2020.

“The Sione I knew last year didn’t say one word to me,” he said.

“Now he is probably one of the loudest guys in the changeroom with little sneaky jokes.

“But he has definitely matured.”

Katoa was a prominent scorer for the Sharks’ under 20’s side, scoring 44 tries in his 49 matches with the junior side between 2016 and 2017.

While he sits ahead of Stephen Crichton, Alex Johnston and David Nofoaluma as the league’s best scorer, Katoa’s focus is elsewhere.

“It would mean a lot, but I’m not really focused on that,” he said.

The Sharks face league leaders in Penrith on Friday, with the young bull out for revenge following the Panthers 56-24 win over Cronulla earlier in the season.

“Yes, they are a good team being on top of the ladder,” he said.

“In the last game they got us, so it is going to be challenging and I’m looking forward to it.”