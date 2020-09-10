Josh Dugan has announced he is in negotiations to extend his contract at the Sharks beyond 2021, insisting he has “unfinished business” while ignoring comments from outsiders insisting that he should hang up the boots, per News.com.au

The 30-year-old was criticized over the summer for looking disinterested while unable to train for consecutive days due to inflammation in his knee.

Despite his nagging injuries, the former Test and Origin star has managed to play 13 games in 2020, helping the veteran realise he has more left in the tank to play on.

“I feel good – I’ve got one more year left on my contract and I’ve spoken to the club about maybe extending,” Dugan said.

“We are going through that process now, so we just have to wait and see.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really good footy and I’ve got next year as well.

“There is a little bit of unfinished business too. I feel like we have a pretty good squad here.”

Understanding his veteran status in the game, Dugan is excited about taking on a greater leadership role around the club.

The Sharks have a relatively young side following the departures of Paul Gallen, Matt Prior and Luke Lewis.

Dugan is confident that his years of experience will be valuable for all his younger teammates.

“I feel like I’m at a stage of my career now where I can be more of a teacher as well helping out the young guys,” he said.

“Over the next few years we’ve signed a lot of the younger guys, so I’m definitely keen to be a part of that.”

Cronulla faces a tough run home with clashes against the Warriors, Roosters and Raiders.

The Sharks are sitting in eighth-place and four points ahead of the Warriors and Tigers, although need to continue winning if they want to play finals footy.

If the Sharks play consistent football, Dugan believes playing finals is highly likely.

“I think we have shown shades of it (our best) all year, but it has been a bit of a rollercoaster,” he said.

“We have some real good performances and then we dish up some crap like we did last week (against Newcastle).

“It was a bit embarrassing, and we didn’t turn up.”

Dugan has praised the Warriors for making the decision to be away from family so that the season continues. But he will place that respect aside when they face each other on Sunday.

“They (the Warriors) are still a mathematical chance, but we want to stop that on the weekend,” he said.

“We know if we get a win, we will be playing finals and they won’t.”