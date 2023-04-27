Although the Cronulla Sharks walked away with a triumphal victory last night against the North Queensland Cowboys, the club is set to be with Braden Hamlin-Uele for an extended period of time.

The club may also be without back-rower Briton Nikora. Nikora left the field with a supposed right knee injury; however, the Sharks are yet to provide an update on Nikora.

First glances suggest it isn't serious and will have a quick recovery, according to NRL Physio.

Briton Nikora off with a right knee injury, video shows clear knee on knee contact. Most of these just end up with contusion/surface bone bruising - if so quick recovery. Worst case = fracture or MCL/PCL injury but likely avoided here pic.twitter.com/lbLe289rch — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 27, 2023

On the other hand, the Sharks are set to be without starting prop Braden Hamlin-Uele for an extended period of time.

The forward left the field with a leg injury and wasn't seen again after heading towards the tunnels at Shark Park. Coach Craig Fitzgibbon confirmed the status of his injury post-match, ruling out an ACL injury as the likely cause in at least one positive for the black, white and blue.

“It is a medial injury. He doesn't look good at this stage, but it is obviously pretty early,” Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said during the post game press conference.

“We need to cool the jets a bit there and see how he pulls up tomorrow."

The Cronulla Sharks are set to offer an updated injury on Hamlin-Uele later today.

Braden Hamlin-Uele off with a left knee injury - contact mechanism to outside of knee brings concern for MCL injury with knee collapsing in. ACL can also be stressed here but hopefully avoided pic.twitter.com/EhPSgniqCn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 27, 2023

Hamlin-Uele's injury comes with the club already missing Toby Rudolf for an extended period through a foot and toe injury.

Rudolf is less than one month into a recovery from injury that is expected to see him ruled out for at least three months.

Hamlin-Uele's injury will likely be offset by the immediate return of Dale Finucane from suspension, who should slot straight into the front row as his replacement for their Round 10 magic round clash against the Dolphins, allowing Royce Hunt and Thomas Hazleton to stay on the bench.

The impressive Jesse Colquhoun will likely be the next man called into first-grade should any other injuries or suspensions.

If Nikora is ruled out, then Wade Graham will come into the run on side, but it's unclear who may serve as the extra interchange player.