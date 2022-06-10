Cronulla Sharks' star centre Siosifa Talakai has reportedly been issued with an arrest warrant which has since been overthrown after failing to appear in court to answer an alleged minor driving charge on Friday.

The alleged driving charge has not been revealed before against Talakai, and the Sharks have revealed they were not made aware of the charge.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the charge only carries a maximum fine of $2200 after he was allegedly caught driving with an expired licence on Captain Cook Drive on May 13.

The report suggests that, despite the fine being on the lower end of the spectrum, Magistrate Roger Prowse issued a warrant for his arrest at Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

The publication report that the Sharks knew nothing about the court case or driving charge, but have stopped Talakai from flying to Brisbane for Sunday's game in Redcliffe with the New Zealand Warriors at this stage. It's unclear if he will take his place.

They attempted to have a legal team overthrow the decision, which they did successfully, with the case to now be heard in court on June 23.

That the NRL integrity unit have not been informed, nor the club, will likely now cause a full NRL investigation into the incident.

Should Talakai fail to take his place for the Sharks on Sunday, it's likely that Connor Tracey - who was named as 18th man on Tuesday - will come straight into the side.

Talakai was in the conversation to represent the NSW Blues in the State of Origin arena earlier in the season, with a performance against the Manly Sea Eagles being one of the all-time great individual performances.

His form has tailed off in recent weeks though, with Jack Wighton and Kotoni Staggs eventually running out for the Blues, while Stephen Crichton was also included in the squad and played off the bench.