Sharks star playmaker and reigning Dally M medalist Nicho Hynes is reportedly very close to signing a four or five-year extension with the club.

Beginning negotiations with Hynes earlier this year, the Sharks are extremely close to tying the halfback up for the long-term, as reported by David Riccio on SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy.

Although the worth of the extension is unknown, in February it was reported that the Sharks would hand him a four-year extension worth $3.5 million, equating to $875,000 per season.

Since winning the Dally M medal in 2022, Hynes' value has skyrocketed as he has become one of the best players in the competition.

This was seen last night against the Dragons when he put on a playmaking masterclass. After missing the first three rounds due to injury, he didn't miss a step on Sunday in his return game.

Going into the halftime break ahead by two points, he led the Sharks to have 32 unanswered points in the second half.

In 72 minutes on the field, Hynes set up three try assists, had five line-break assists, made 148 running metres and totalled 257 kicking metres.

"We want Nicho at the club for the rest of his playing career and after football as well," Sharks Chairman Steve Mace said to NewsCorp.

"When the time is right we will sit down and have the conversation around a long-term deal."