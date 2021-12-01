The NRL's dummy half merry-go-round is set to take its next step towards a conclusion, with Cronulla playmaker Blayke Brailey officially off the open market.

The hooking role has fast become one of the most important in the NRL, and the Cronulla Sharks have created plenty of speculation around the future of the younger Brailey brother thanks to the signatures of Cameron McInnes, Jayden Berrell and rugby sevens star Lachy Miller.

Brailey has been a mainstay at the Sharks for the past few years, with the club electing to retain his services over that of brother Jayden Brailey.

However, the speculation regarding the future of the 23-year-old has been put to bed, with the Sharks and Brailey agreeing to a four-year contract extension.

Previous reports had suggested the deal would only be for three years, however, it appears a re-negotiation has seemingly bumped up Brailey's contract extension to four years, which will keep him in the Shire until the end of 2026.

“It’s the place I grew up, I was a local junior, I obviously wanted to stay here, so I’m excited to be a part of the future,” Brailey said on the re-signing.

“This was my first choice, I really wanted to stay, so I’m grateful to get it done.”

McInnes' arrival could see Brailey play from the bench in 2022, given McInnes will be almost certainly forced to play hooker instead of lock, with Dale Finucane arriving at the club.

Incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon may also elect to use Dale Finucane in the front-row, although that would sacrifice some size from the pack.