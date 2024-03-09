The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged two players from the Friday night games involving the Sharks, Warriors, Storm and Panthers.

The committee has confirmed that Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick has been charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle and faces a fine of $1000-1500, depending on if he accepts an early guilty plea.

In the 40th minute of the match against the Penrith Panthers, Warbrick struck Sunia Turuva with a high tackle but won't face missing any games because it is his first offence.

The MRC has also charged Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall for a second-minute incident against opposing winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Trindall has been charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle and faces a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea.