After attracting interest from several clubs in the NRL and overseas, Cronulla Sharks outside back Mawene Hiroti has reportedly secured a deal for the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to cement his position in the Sharks NRL line-up since joining them in 2020 and was recently linked to a move to the Super League after reports emerged that he is attracting the attention of several clubs for next season.

However, per News Corp, Hiroti is set to remain in Cronulla for an extra season after gaining a one-year contract extension with the club.

Spending the majority of this season in the NSW Cup, he was called up to the NRL team for the club's Round 23 game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During the game, he recorded one try, five tackle busts, one line break and 139 running metres. Not unknown to the NRL arena, he has played 24 first-grade games, with 14 of them coming in the 2021 season for the Cronulla Sharks and five of them coming for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He is also a 2016 Australian Schoolboy and U18s New Zealand representative.

According to News Corp, it is also likely that Jenson Taumoepeau will not be retained after struggling to make his NRL debut despite being in the club's Top 30 roster since 2020.

There is also yet to be any news on Jayden Berrell. Off-contract, the hooker has yet to make an impression on the NRL stage but has been a good performer in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets.

Whilst nothing is confirmed regarding Berrell, he could be kept on to be a backup for Blayke Brailey if the first-choice dummy half sustains any injuries next season.

Embed from Getty Images