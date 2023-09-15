Off-contract Cronulla Sharks outside back Mawene Hiroti is reportedly attracting the interest of several clubs.

The 24-year-old has struggled to cement his position in the Sharks NRL line-up since joining them in 2020. This is due to having to contend with the likes of Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Siosifa Talakai and Jesse Ramien.

Currently off-contract after signing a one-year extension for the 2023 season, Hiroti is attracting the attention of several Super League clubs for next season, per League Express.

Spending the majority of this season in the NSW Cup, he was called up to the NRL team for the club's Round 23 game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During the game, he recorded one try, five tackle busts, one line break and 139 running metres. Not unknown to the NRL arena, he has played 24 first-grade games, with 14 of them coming in the 2021 season for the Cronulla Sharks and five of them coming for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Mawene Hiroti is also a 2016 Australian Schoolboy and U18s New Zealand representative.

The Sharks are yet to sign any new players for the 2024 season. However, they will lose experienced veteran Wade Graham due to retirement. Alongside Hiroti, Jayden Berrell, Joshua Finau, and Jenson Taumoepeau are also off-contract at the end of the season.

Embed from Getty Images