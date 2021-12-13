The New South Wales government might be less than 48 hours away from removing restrictions on unvaccinated individuals, however, the Cronulla Sharks are taking strides to ensure their club policies won't be changing anytime soon.

Up until now, to train, play or enter a stadium precinct, players had to be double vaccinated against the coronavirus global pandemic.

While those rules still apply for teams in Victoria and Queensland, New South Wales teams were set to return to something approaching normal from Wednesday.

The Canterbury Bulldogs have been the most vocal club when it comes to vaccinations, going over the top of the NRL to mandate players and staff be vaccinated, and parting ways with John Asiata last week.

The Sharks released a statement on Monday suggesting they are on the same line as Canterbury, stating that no player or staff member will be able to enter the club's precinct unless double vaccinated until at least the end of January.

"After extensive discussion and consideration, the Sharks Board of Directors and Management has decided to extend the double Covid-19 vaccination mandate for all employees of Sharks at Kareela as well as patrons to Sharks at Kareela, to 31 January 2022," the statement read.

"The health and wellbeing of staff and guests is our number one priority and we will continue to work closely with NSW Health and the NRL, and commit to reviewing this policy on a regular basis.

"All patrons 16-years and older entering Sharks at Kareela will be required to show proof of double vaccination and the QR code check-in system will remain."

It's not clear whether all Sharks players are double vaccinated against the coronavirus.