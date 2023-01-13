Cronulla Sharks half Braydon Trindall has re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2025 NRL season.

While the wait for the collective bargaining agreement to be signed off between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association continues, causing plenty of players and clubs to delay sorting their futures, Trindall has jumped at the chance to remain in Craig Fitzgibbon's side.

Already contracted for the 2023 season, Trindall's extension represents a two-year extension which will see him continue to likely sit behind Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan for the time being.

Both Hynes and Moylan are contracted until the end of the 2024 season.

Trindall has been with the Sharks since the age of 18, winning Jersey Flegg competition with the club in 2018 and NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets in 2019.

The 23-year-old has played 38 NRL games, but struggled to hold down a spot last year, often playing from the interchange bench as a utility.

Despite that, Trindall said he was excited to continue his time at the Sharks.

“I'm very happy to be extending with the club for a further two seasons,” Trindall said.

“I'm excited to keep learning and developing my game under Fitzy and the coaching staff.

“We are definitely heading in the right direction and I can't wait to keep building as a club over the next few years.”

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was happy Trindall had re-signed and was excited to watch him continue to improve.

“We are pleased Braydon has chosen to stay and further develop his career with the Sharks,” Fitzgibbon said.

“His development in our squad has been steadily improving and we are very excited to see this continue.

“His team first attitude and cohesion with teammates he has spent a number of years with, is a crucial element moving forward."

In addition to Hynes, Moylan and Trindall, Lachlan Miller and Connor Tracey are also at the club as options to play in the halves, while youngster Niwhai Puru has also joined the pathways in the Shire.