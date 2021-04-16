The Cronulla Sharks have given back rower Siosifa Talakai a two-year extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The Sharks on Friday morning confirmed Talakai’s new deal, who becomes the first of 14 off-contract players to have his future sorted amid John Morris’ abrupt sacking.

It comes ahead of the 23-year old’s return from shoulder surgery in tonight’s clash against the Knights in what is a boost for Cronulla after a tumultuous week.

Talakai was thrilled to put pen to paper with the Sharks.

“It’s definitely exciting, humbling and refreshing to have the club back me and want me back,” Talakai told sharks.com.au.

SEE ALSO: Cowboys identify two Storm targets, secure son of Queensland legend

Additionally, a potential six-week knee injury to Ronaldo Mulitalo has caused the Sharks to up their pursuit of former Melbourne Storm star Will Chambers, per NRL.com.

With the likes of Josh Dugan (concussion), Sione Katoa (knee) and Jackson Ferris (foot) also sidelined, Cronulla are now actively looking for reinforcements.

Chambers is among several outside back targets Cronulla are considering to sign immediately, with a base-wage, six-month deal reportedly “firming” with the veteran.

If it comes off, the 32-year old would return via feeder sign Newtown Jets.

It is believed that another Sydney club is interested in Chambers, but Cronulla are considered the frontrunners for his signature.

He has previously been linked to the Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights.

Since returning to Victoria last year, Chambers has had training sessions with his old Storm teammates.

Chambers has played 218 NRL games all for the Storm from 2017-2019 before making the move to Japanese rugby team Suntory Sungoliath.