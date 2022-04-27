NRL Rd 7 - Sharks v Sea Eagles
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 21: Siosifa Talakai of the Sharks scores a try during the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Manly Sea Eagles at PointsBet Stadium on April 21, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Cronulla Sharks currently sit fourth on the NRL ladder, with five wins and two losses.

However, the Sharks' early success doesn't seem to be the only surprise story coming out of the Shire.

Former garbage man Siosifa Talakai has captured the eyes of fans and the bodies of his competitions' right-edges.

Talakai, who was once touted as a future gun when coming up through the ranks of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, thought his career was over only a few years back when he was collecting rubbish as a garbage man in Leichardt.

After joining the Sharks on a train and trial contract in 2020, Talakai has started to build a name for himself. And now, seven rounds into the 2022 season, that name is known throughout the entire NRL.

Talakai has exploded in the early parts of this season, totalling five tries and 43 tackle breaks while forming one of the deadliest centre/wing combinations in the NRL with his counterpart Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Following the heavyweight's latest performance against the Manly Sea Eagles, in which he played one of the most dominating first halves of rugby league in recent memory, Talakai's potential future asking price has sky-rocketed.

The 25-year-old is currently contracted with the Sharks until the end of the 2023 season, however, come the November 1 deadline rival NRL clubs will be able to compete with Cronulla in vying for the star's services past next year.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cronulla management has been in discussions to extend  Talakai's contract since February of this year.

And, the Sharks are apparently eager to take the phenom off the market with a deal that will see him in the Shire for the long-term.

“I’d love him to stay, not only because I like the kid and I love what he can do for us, but I’d actually hate to play against him,’’ Talakai's teammate Toby Rudolf told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’d hate to be on the receiving end of his tackles and I’d hate to tackle him.

“I know he likes it here and hopefully the Sharks can get it done.”

Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who has moved Talakai around the field throughout the first seven rounds - starting him in the second row before moving him to centre in the place of injured Connor Tracey - is confident the barnstormer will be able to handle the newfound hype.

“He’s very humble and he’s quite shy,’’ Fitzgibbon said.

“He’s getting a lesson in attention and how to handle himself. But the thing with Sifa is, he’s staying humble, he think he can better and improve.

“He’s not getting distracted by it.

“He’s a good story though, he’s shot out of a cannon the last couple of weeks with the way he’s played and we want to maintain his consistency and be really crystal clear on his role."

According to the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Talakai's current deal is worth around $300,000 a season over the next two years, but the former Mascot product will be looking to his new deal put him in the upper echelon of paid centres - Valentine Holmes ($750,000), Joseph Manu ($720,000) and Katoni Staggs ($700,000).