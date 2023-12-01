The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly entered the race to secure the signature of star prop Addin Fonua-Blake for the 2025 season.

This news comes after the departure of duo Matt Moylan to the Super League and Connor Tracey to the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of next season.

Their departures mean the Sharks have a reported $750,000 to spend after it opened up space in the club's salary cap. Veteran Dale Finucane will also reportedly move from $750,000 a season salary to $300,000 for the 2025 season.

Jayden Berrell, Max Bradbury, Billy Burns, Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Mawene Hiroti, Kayal Iro, Niwhai Puru, Siteni Taukamo, and Jack Williams are also off-contract at the end of next season and could be let go if the club need extra space in their cap.

“The combined salary of Moylan and Tracey sat at around $750,000,” The Daily Telegraph's journalist David Riccio said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“The Sharks will start to enter the discussions around Fonua-Blake (and) the Sharks could use an enforcer.

“Whether the Sharks are willing to go to the $1 million price range is yet to be seen.

“They now have flexibility that wasn't there two weeks ago. It wouldn't be wise for them not to disregard the option of Fonua-Blake.”

The Sharks aren't the only club monitoring Fonua-Blake, with the Dally M Prop of the Year meeting with the Wests Tigers on Thursday and St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday last week.

The star prop dropped a bombshell not too long ago that saw him request a release from the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026.

While his immediate future will see him remain at the Warriors for next season, it is extremely likely he will be let go at the end of next season to join a rival club for the 2025 season.

However, The Sunday Telegraph has reported that as part of his release terms from the club, they will only allow him to be released if he signs with a club from Sydney.

This means that the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys have been ruled out of the race for Fonua-Blake.

The publication also revealed that the Sydney Roosters have ruled themselves out of making a play for arguably one of the best forwards in the competition.

It is also improbable that he will be signed by the Parramatta Eels or Penrith Panthers, considering they boast an expensive forward pack already that includes the likes of Junior Paulo, Moses Leota, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and James Fisher-Harris.

This leaves only the Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the game last season and is currently on a contract worth more than $1 million a season with three seasons remaining on his current deal.