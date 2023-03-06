The Cronulla Sharks have become involved in a bid to join the proposed second division of Australian football.

32 teams have made an expression of interest from around the country, but by far the most intriguing was the Sutherland club linking up with the Cronulla Sharks, who will be able to provide financial backing and a stadium to boot.

The stadium - currently known as PointsBet Stadium - and surrounding precinct is currently under renovations as the Sharks make improvements to it and their leagues club at the facility.

The National Second Tier of football is due to begin in 2024, giving the competition just a year to get off the ground, with between 10 and 16 teams to be accepted according to an official Football Australia release.

Should the Sharks be accepted in the joint venture with the Sutherland club - who currently play their home games out of Seymour Shaw Park at Miranda - then it's believed they will become the first soccer club to have Shark Park as their home since Sydney United used the ground in the National Soccer League between 2001 and 2003.

The Sharks are - understandably - keen on more use at their owned and operated stadium, which currently only sees 12 NRL games per year. It's believed the Sutherland football club would have good support, with an enormous player base.

The Sharks are no sure thing of having their bid accepted though, with nine clubs from the Sydney and surrounding areas making their push to be included in the competition amongst a group of 32.

It's not believed any of the other clubs - Blacktown City, Fraser Park, Marconi Stallions, Rockdale Ilinden, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United 58 or the Wollongong Wolves - would move their games into venues frequented by the NRL, although any of those in western Sydney could use CommBank Stadium.

Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and the Gold Coast's CBus Super Stadium could also be in for more use with Brisbane City, Brisbane United, the Gold Coast Knights and Gold Coast United all placing bids, although it's unclear if they would move from their current home venues to play in the larger stadiums.

Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United have also placed bids out of the Australian Capital Territory to be involved in the second division, while eight clubs out of Victoria will push for inclusion.