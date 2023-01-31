The Cronulla Sharks have been rocked by an enormous injury blow less than a fortnight from the start of the NRL trials, and a month out from the season, with Kade Dykes reportedly tearing his ACL.

The Sharks, who are currently in a training camp ahead of their first trial against the Newcastle Knights on February 10 in Gosford have reportedly sent Dykes for scans after he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.

News Corp reports that club medical staff have identified the injury as a likely torn ACL, which will rule him out for the season with a nine to twelve month recovery window.

The hands-on test for an ACL injury is one of the most accurate immediate tests medical staff can perform on a knee injury, and often, the results of a scan will only prove the fears.

The club will sweat on the result coming back differently to the expected though, following confirmation on the same day that Lachlan Miller had been released to the Newcastle Knights.

Miller found himself struggling for game time in 2022 during his first season in the NRL, but impressed during his seven appearances, split between fullback and the wing.

The former rugby sevens star is making the move to Newcastle where he will claim the number one jumper, but the Sharks may now be wishing they never let him go.

Instead of having three first-choice fullbacks, with Dykes previously likely to be in a battle to be the immediate back-up to William Kennedy, Cronulla will now be forced to sweat on the long-term fitness of Kennedy throughout the season.

Should Kennedy be unable to play at any stage, the Sharks will likely be forced to break up their star halves combination of Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan, with the duo also able to play fullback, which would then bring Braydon Trindall or Connor Tracey into the halves.

The Sharks also let Luke Metcalf go over the off-season to the New Zealand Warriors, with the young gun likely another option who could have slot in at number one.

The Sharks are yet to comment on the nature or severity of Dykes' injury.