Read their statement below:

Sharks player Bronson Xerri has been given the all-clear after tests for COVID-19 returned a negative result.

After presenting with flu-like symptoms on Thursday, in following full precautionary measures Xerri underwent the COVID-19 test in accordance with NRL and health authority protocols.

No other Sharks player has been tested for the virus.