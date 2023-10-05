The Cronulla Sharks have announced the re-signing of trio Jayden Berrell, Mawene Hiroti and Kade Dykes that will bolster their squad depth for the future.

Only 21 years old, Kade Dykes is already on a contract for next season, but his deal has since been extended until the end of the 2025 season.

Seen as the main back-up for William Kennedy, Dykes managed two games at fullback in 2022 however he missed the entire 2023 season due to an injury he sustained in a training mishap. He can also play in the halves, a trait that has proved his valuableness in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets in the past.

“First up the main thing for me is getting back on the field and to be training to being back out there with the boys,” Dykes said.

“We have a special group here at the Sharks, Fitzy and the coaching staff have us heading in the right direction and I'm stoked to be a part of it for at least another two seasons.”

A former Queensland Cup Player of the Year, Jayden Berrell has signed a one-year extension with the club. A standout performer in reserve grade that saw him win the Newtown Jets Player of the Year award this year, he is the ideal backup hooker for Blayke Brailey.

The 28-year-old has played 39 NSW Cup games in the past two seasons which has seen him score ten tries and provide 31 try assists.

“I'm enjoying my time at the Sharks, looking forward to continuing to contribute to the team and to the club and I'm pleased to be signing on for another season,” Berrell said.

“While I'm still keen to test myself at an NRL level and will be ready when I get an opportunity, I've taken on a role of helping to mentor some of the younger boys coming through at the Jets and the Sharks development system and I'm enjoying that as well.”

Lastly, the Cronulla Sharks have managed to retain the services of outside back Mawene Hiroti for an extra season.

A former Australian Schoolboys winger, Hiroti was recently linked with an exit from the Sharks, with several clubs showing interest in his services.

Spending the majority of this season in the NSW Cup, he was called up to the NRL team for the club's Round 23 game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During the game, he recorded one try, five tackle busts, one line break and 139 running metres. Not unknown to the NRL arena, he has played 24 first-grade games, with 14 of them coming in the 2021 season for the Cronulla Sharks and five of them coming for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“We have a tight group here at the Sharks and I'm excited to be coming back and to be around again next year,” Hiroti said.

“I enjoyed the opportunities I've had in the NRL and will be working hard in the pre-season to be ready when my chance comes again.”

Joshua Finau and Jenson Taumoepeau are now the only players at the club who are still off-contract.