The Cronulla Sharks have signed Cameron King to bolster their hooker depth.

The former Eel, Cowboy and Dragon has signed a one-year deal with the Sharks following a stint in the UK for Featherstone Rovers.

King was a highly rated young talent, having represented NSW under-18’s, the Australian Schoolboys and the Junior Kangaroos before joining St George Illawarra in 2010.

A series of knee injuries hampered King throughout his NRL career, limiting him to just 43 NRL games.

He joins Cronulla to provide support first-choice hooker Blayke Bailey.

“It’s was good to get here, meet everyone and jump straight into it,” King told sharks.com.au.

“I wasn’t sure I’d get another opportunity in the NRL, so I’m grateful to be back. It’s good to get here and I’m excited about the year ahead.”

The 28-year old was excited by Sharks squad and is keen to get stuck into pre-season training.

“I think it’s really exciting the squad we’ve got here and I’m looking forward to a big pre season and hopefully a good year in 2020,” King added.