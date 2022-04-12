Struggling clubs the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons could swing some major changes for Round 6, while injuries and suspensions are yet again set to bite other sides - with an Origin star set to miss eight weeks.

Here's all the latest team news and rumours ahead of team lists dropping for Round 6 at 4pm (AEDT) today.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Canberra Raiders

Matthew Timoko's back injury likely means a replacement will be needed in the centres, with Sebastian Kris and Jarrod Croker the most likely candidates. Another option could be for Xavier Savage to take over at fullback, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad moving into the centres. Hudson Young could also return after being a late out last week although it's unclear whether he would come straight back in for Ryan Sutton, or whether Sutton would drop back to the bench with Adam Elliott or Matt Frawley the most likely to drop out.

North Queensland Cowboys

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is still at least a week away, so it looks fairly unlikely the Cowboys will make any changes. Reuben Cotter was excellent staring at prop after being a late swap with Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, and Todd Payten is unlikely to change that.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell's hamstring injury means Blake Taaffe will slot straight in at fullback with a straight swap meaning no other reshuffling is necessary. Siliva Havili should come straight back onto the bench in the 14 jumper. The Rabbitohs aren't tipped to make any other changes.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Unless under fire Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett decides to swing the axe, the Bulldogs aren't likely to make wholesale changes after last week's loss. Bailey Biondi-Odo however is an enormous chance to replace Brandon Wakeham on the bench.

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers aren't expected to make any changes this week, with Matt Eisenhuth well and truly having cemented himself into a starting prop position following the long-term injury lay-off for Moses Leota.

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Haas will be named but the NRL are still investigating an off-field incident with Albert Kelly, so a suspension could potentially be handed down at any moment. If that was to happen, Ryan James would likely start. Both Adam Reynolds and Corey Oates are expected to be okay for Friday's clash.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans

Manly Sea Eagles

Reuben Garrick is likely to be retained at number one, with Tolutau Koula a chance of returning from a toe injury on the wing in place of Christian Tuipulotu. Koula could also be named at fullback, however Garrick was solid last week. Martin Taupau will also be named but is no guarantee to play, with Taniela Paseka to start in his place if he is ruled out. That would see Ethan Bullemor recalled to the bench.

Gold Coast Titans

Only one change is expected for the Titans, with Jamayne Isaako to be replaced by Jayden Campbell.

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Melbourne Storm

The Storm aren't expected to make any changes for this week's clash as Craig Bellamy's side continue to build.

Cronulla Sharks

Aiden Tolman missed out last week thanks to COVID but could return this week in place of Royce Hunt, who was the late inclusion last week and had limited minutes against the Tigers in a demolition job.

Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

Sam Verrills is finally ready to return however is no sure thing to play, with Drew Hutchison and Connor Watson holding down the forte at dummy half in his absence. Siosiua Taukeiaho is also expected to return after being a late out last week, with Lindsay Collins back to the bench and Fletcher Baker out of the side. Baker could receive a reprieve though if Nat Butcher doesn't overcome concussion, with Angus Crichton into the starting team if he is out.

New Zealand Warriors

Marcelo Montoya will almost certainly be out once he faced the judiciary for contrary conduct this evening. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is due to make a return any week and could take his spot on the wing, however if he isn't ready to return Rocco Berry will be the most likely inclusion. Eliesa Katoa's status in the side is also unknown after he was cut for Addin Fonua-Blake's late inclusion last week - Nathan Brown could opt to recall him in place of Jack Murchie.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

St George Illawarra Dragons

Anthony Griffin simply must recall Tyrell Sloan this week at fullback, and all signs point to him doing so. That would see Moses Mbye drop back to the number 14 jumper. Talatau Amone's spot in the side will either be at five-eighth or not at all, with Jayden Sullivan also in calculations after playing NSW Cup last week in his return from injury. Jack Bird will move back to the second row and Tariq Sims will move to lock, pushing Jack de Belin back to the bench. That will see Jackson Ford dropped from the side. Blake Lawrie and Josh Kerr's spots on the bench are also up in the air after some very average performances, with Josh McGuire and Tyrell Fuimaono's suspensions being complete.

Newcastle Knights

The Knights are facing something of an injury crisis, with all of Adam Clune, Dominic Young and Jirah Momoisea set to be ruled out. Phoenix Crossland is the most likely replacement in the halves for Clune, which would bring Simi Sasagi into the bench in the utility role. Adam O'Brien could also opt to hand a start to Saasagi, or play Tex Hoy - who played five-eighth in NSW Cup last week - in a starting role. Young will likely be replaced by Edrick Lee or Brayden Musgrove, pending the fitness of Hymel Hunt, while Pasami Saulo is the most likely replacement on the bench for Momoisea.

Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers

Parramatta Eels

Junior Paulo has accepted a one-week suspension for a careless high tackle. Oregon Kaufusi will come straight into the side at prop, while David Hollis, Ky Rodwell and Wiremu Greig will battle over the vacant bench spot. Marata Niukore could also be an option, although there is talk he will be used in the centres for Waqa Blake. If that doesn't happen, then Hayze Perham or Samuel Loizou are the most likely options to take a spot in the outside backs.

Wests Tigers

Jackson Hastings is back, however there is plenty of speculation he will return to lock as the Tigers shake things up following five straight losses to start the season. That all comes down to whether Michael Maguire believes Jock Madden has done enough to keep his spot. Hastings at lock means Joe Ofahengaue would go back to the front row, with Zane Musgrove pushed back to the bench and Alex Seyfarth the likely man dropping out of the side. Daine Laurie will also be named, but whether he plays on his eighth day after a positive COVID test remains to be seen, with Starford To'a moving back to the centres and Luke Garner to the bench, pushing Thomas Mikaele out of the side.