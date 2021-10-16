The woman at the centre of the Tyrone May sex scandal has broken her silence surrounding the highly publicised video that saw the Panther narrowly avoid a prison sentence.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the unnamed victim explained her lingering trauma from the affair, as well as her disgust towards 25-year-old's recent Instagram post following October's grand final.

Following the circulation of a lude video involving both May and the woman, the former was charged with four counts of recording the footage without consent.

While being hit with a good behaviour bond and a community service order, May's actions were considered “right on the cusp of a custodial sentence” by the presiding Magistrate in Parramatta District Court last year.

Though the anonymous woman managed to obtain an out-of-court settlement from the centre, her trauma was once again stoked by May's tone-deaf social media post in which he was content to play the victim.

Said post which included ill-employed lyrics from Canadian recording artist 'Drake' has since been deleted.

May's teammates were also drawn into the fire for their public support of Samoan international's stance within the comments section.

While initially believing the worst of the ordeal was behind her, May's victim revealed that the depths of despair that had been dredged up.

“Definitely, there was a traumatic response, for sure, 100 per cent,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald's, Adrian Proszenko.

“When it first happened, and it wasn’t until I started seeing my psychologist, I was someone who had my walls very high.

“I’m someone who struggles to show their emotion and my coping mechanism is to go ‘who cares’ and throw it under the rug. I did it for so long that it got to the point where I’m actually heavily medicated now because of it."

The woman expounded by stating that although she continued to seek professional help in the aftermath of the illegal act, she'd been unable to find peace in her life.

“I see my psychologist on regular occasions and I have to work through that. I had quite a lot of panic attacks, so with this coming back, it triggered that as well," she continued.

“I walk around in Penrith and everyone is looking at me because they know [it’s me in the video]. I’m walking around paranoid 24-7.”

Given the nature of May's now-vanished post and the fact that the 26-year-old has never received a formal apology, the woman held the view that the Blacktown-born back had remained unscathed by his sentencing.

“I’m pretty sure, when you see the way he’s acting, that he hasn’t learnt anything,” she said.

“He is still in the exact same spot. Wake up to yourself. You need to learn."

She also disclosed that opening up in intimate settings had proven nigh-on impossible since coming into contact with the Panther.

“If I want to go and [have sex in private], that’s me. That shouldn’t be shown to the world. But unfortunately, it did," the woman said.

"Now I struggle. I’ve had two relationships since then and I struggle to hold relationships because I have to be open and honest ... Once they find out, I can’t maintain a relationship because of it.”

Although May earned himself a premiership ring earlier this month, the woman that bears the scars of his reprehensible actions claimed that her previous support of the club had waned, along with many of her previous friendships.

“In terms of judging, a lot of my girlfriends ... have actually drifted apart from me,” she said.

“They don’t speak to me, they don’t associate with me. I don’t have a big friendship group.”

Despite the fact that Penrith and May are currently under investigation by the league in regards to the aforementioned post, the woman declared that neither the club nor the competition had ever reached out to her since the court ruling.

It is not yet known what form of punishment May is in line for, but Panthers CEO, Brian Fletcher said the club would let the Integrity Unit's investigation run its course.

“Tyrone’s social media post is currently under investigation by the NRL,” he said.

“Out of respect for that process, the club is awaiting an outcome before considering further action.”