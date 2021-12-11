Competition for open outside backs spots are in high demand in Bondi ahead of the new season, with teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii no guarantee to walk into Trent Robinson's starting side.

The departures of Morris twins Brett and Josh - along with Matt Ikuvalu's move to Cronulla - has seen a shift in the Roosters' pecking order out wide, with a queue of flyers lining up for favouritism this pre-season.

Seen as the eventual successor to superstar fullback James Tedesco, Suaalii will need to bide his time before moving into the No.1 jumper, with greater exposure in the centres and wings likely to be part of his path to stardom.

The 18-year-old will be looking to cement his place out wide come Round 1 next year, while also looking to overcome any lasting niggles from a foot injury that hampered his maiden NRL campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Suaalii is now undergoing his first full pre-season in the NRL following his well-documented move from South Sydney, however will be contending with both new and familiar faces within the Chooks' camp.

The Roosters confirmed the signature of Kevin Naiqama this week, while fellow recruit and premiership Panther Paul Momirovski will also be setting his sights on having an immediate impact under Robinson.

Add in Suaalii's prospects, along with the depths of Billy Smith and Adam Keighran, and Robinson isn't short in replacing the void left by the Morris twins.

Speaking on the healthy competition, Roosters half Luke Keary said each candidate had their own right to be placed atop Robinson's outside back preferences.

“There are a few boys vying for positions and obviously Kevvie (Naiqama) has done a fair job over there at St Helens," Keary said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“Then you have the two young kids (Suaalii and Billy Smith) who are back training and creating some competition. They’re back with the team and getting through their rehab.”

Suaallii managed just the five appearances last year after having to wait for approval from the NRL to feature in the top flight, eventually making his debut in Round 8 to aid the undermanned Tricolours squad.

JOSEPH SUAALII

Fullback Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 1

Tackle Breaks

The Penrith-born fullback has since looked to add muscle and size ahead of the 2022 season, with Keary revealing the young gun is looking primed ahead of his second campaign.

“(After being injured) last year he stayed in Sydney with a few of us and got a lot of physical work done in the gym,” Keary added. “He looks good.

“He’ll be back running after Christmas and slowly progress from there.”

Origin winger Daniel Tupou and recently re-signed centre Joseph Manu are sure to command starting spots in Robinson's side, leaving two vacancies for the likes of Suaalii and co.

The Roosters were also able to add Connor Watson from Newcastle this off-season, with the now-former Knights utility also capable of playing across all lines of the field.