The Manly Sea Eagles are undergoing a period of drastic change in the wake of sacking club legend Des Hasler as head coach.

Since that controversial axing last Thursday, assistant coach Chad Randall and head high development coach Don Singe have also been shown the door, with the latter confirming his departure on Twitter.

Now The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the second assistant coach, Michael Monaghan, is also no longer required at the club, and Telegraph reporter Dean Ritchie believes this is normal considering the incoming new regime set to be led by Seibold.

But where things become more curious are Ritchie's reports that Seibold is personally calling the staff and letting them go.

Seibold isn't even officially confirmed as the new coach yet, making the role rather bizarre, a sentiment echoed by Ritchie on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“The only thing I found unusual was, I'm told that Anthony Seibold is ringing these coaches and telling them that their (Manly) career is over. I just found that unusual given Seibold hasn't been officially appointed yet himself,” Ritchie said on the program.

Manly are technically still without a head coach for 2023 however the report all but confirms Seibold's appointment, with a three-year deal rumoured to have been tabled to the former Brisbane and South Sydney coach.