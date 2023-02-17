Anthony Seibold has declared that superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic is a sure thing for Manly's Round 1 clash against Canterbury, clearing any speculation over the fullback's recovery.

The former Dally M medallist suffered a hamstring injury at training midway through December, awful timing considering the custodian missed most of 2022 with a shoulder problem.

The Sea Eagles sent Trbojevic to Philadelphia to work with conditioning specialist Bill Knowles, best known for his work with Latrell Mitchell last season before teaming up with Ryan Papenhuyzen most recently.

While it was initially feared either winger-turned-centre Reuben Garrick or rookie Kaeo Weekes would be forced to start the NRL season at fullback, Anthony Seibold has revealed that the superstar is good to go for Round 1.

“Tom is fit, he trained fully yesterday,” Seibold told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“It was our captain's run yesterday – he trained fully in that – and he trained fully on Tuesday night.

“That's two days out from tonight's game, and if we were to play next week, Tom would be available.

“Unless something unforeseen happens over the next week, Tom Trbojevic will be right for Round 1."

It's a massive relief for the Sea Eagles, who are in the midst of entering a new era under the former South Sydney and Brisbane coach.

While Josh Schuster's move from the forwards into five-eighth was in the works long before Seibold was announced, the mentor looks set to move Reuben Garrick to centre and Jake Trbojevic to prop permanently for Manly.

While Jake has been named in the No. 10 jersey for their trial against the Roosters, Garrick is set to revert to the wing while teammate Jason Saab recovers from an ACL injury suffered late last season.